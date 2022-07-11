ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden told the father of a Parkland shooting victim to 'sit down' as he heckled the president during a gun law speech

By Jake Epstein, John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9edn_0gbhE16100
Manuel Oliver interrupts Joe Biden during a speech at the White House on Monday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images
  • President Biden told a man whose son was killed in the Parkland massacre to "sit down" on Monday.
  • Manuel Oliver heckled Biden during his speech praising bipartisan gun control legislation.
  • Oliver told CNN earlier that new legislation is "not enough" to address mass shootings.

President Joe Biden told a man who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland school shooting to "sit down" as the father heckled Biden during a Monday speech touting a bipartisan gun control law.

"Despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence," Biden said in footage of the speech posted to Twitter by CSPAN.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was among the 17 people killed in the Parkland mass shooting, could be heard shouting in the background.

"Sit down. You'll hear what I have to say," Biden said, as Oliver continued to yell at the president. Moments later, the president added, "Let me finish my comments. Let him talk. Let him talk."

It wasn't immediately clear what Oliver said.

—CSPAN (@cspan) July 11, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Oliver told CNN that new gun legislation passed in the wake of a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings is "not enough" to address the violence.

A majority of Americans (64%) approve of the new gun law, including 32% who said they strongly approve of the legislation, according to new polling from Pew Research Center. But the survey also found that most Americans (78%) think the bill will do "a little" (42%) or "nothing at all" (36%) to reduce gun violence.

Additionally, the poll found that 63% of Americans would like to see Congress pass another round of legislation to address gun violence.

The bill, which Biden signed in late June, came following high-profile instances of gun violence in the US — including a mass shooting that left 21 dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Though the bill represents the most significant gun legislation passed by Congress in roughly three decades, critics contend it falls short of what's necessary to curb gun violence.

The bill expands background checks for people ages 18 and 21 attempting to buy guns and provides incentives for states to pass red flag laws, which open the door for courts to order the temporary confiscation of a person's guns if they're considered a danger to themselves or others. It also builds on a ban on gun ownership for convicted domestic abusers by also including dating or intimate partners in addition to spouses and ex-spouses — aiming to close what's known as the "boyfriend loophole."

"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," Biden said as he signed the bill last month. "Today, we say more than 'enough.' We say more than 'enough.' This time, when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential."

Biden echoed these sentiments during his remarks at the White House on Monday, stating that the bill "matters, but it's not enough." The president described the US as a country "awash in weapons of war," underscoring that he's "determined" to see assault weapons and high-capacity magazines banned.

Comments / 1191

Mary Ackley
4d ago

That is the words of a Dictator. They want you to "sit down and shut-up" because they think that their every word is Gospel.

Reply(205)
955
courtneydale24
4d ago

Freedom of speech Biden it’s in the constitution it’s everyone’s right to speak freely but because this man is directing his frustrations on you you tell him to sit down and shut up! Way to go Biden keep showing your true self!

Reply(58)
588
Carol Torres
4d ago

How dare dictator Biden tell a grieving parent to "sit down and shut up" after his son was murdered. Biden deserves to be called out when all he does is complain and place blame on others. Oliver was not rude to Biden, parents who lost their family members deserve to be treated with empathy and understanding. Biden has been supporting his Satan son with excuses for his criminal acts and expects us to believe of his innocence. Biden should offer Oliver the same courtesy

Reply(66)
513
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Shooting#Guns#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Parkland#Cnn#Cspan#Americans#Pew Research Center
Salon

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Jill Biden criticised for ‘taco’ remarks during Hispanic voter speech

Jill Biden was mocked by her right-wing critics after she told a group of Hispanic voters in Texas they were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos.”The First Lady made the remark as she spoke to the UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio on Monday.And observers also criticised Ms Biden for mispronouncing the word “bodega” in her speech as “bogeda.”“(Raul Yzaguirre) helped build this organisation with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bogedas of The Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reason.com

No One Wants Biden Anymore, Not Even Dems

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch returns alongside editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Stephanie Slade as they dare to consider the earliest (and meaningless) polling and general chatter related to the 2024 presidential campaign. 0:25: Joe Biden 2024 and Democrats. 18:49: Post-Dobbs polls on abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

548K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy