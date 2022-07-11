ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Makes Panthers Interesting, If Not Much Better

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zW7qy_0gbhDnDj00
Photo: Grant Halverson

Neither the Las Vegas odds-makers nor Dan Patrick are convinced Baker Mayfield will make much difference for the Carolina Panthers’ win total next season, but at least they might be worth watching. Mayfield adds some drama in Carolina and that makes them worth the attention even if they still aren’t very good. When you throw in Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, it adds up to a very compelling story at the Panthers’ quarterback position.

Dan Patrick: “There are teams that, maybe they win 7, 8, 9 games, but they’re not interesting. And you could have a team that’s not that good but still interesting. Carolina, maybe they get 6, 7 wins, but now they’re interesting because of Baker Mayfield. But, if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. And actually, you have three ‘cause I really like Matt Corral.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy