ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

USMNT World Cup Opponent Iran Fires Manager Four Months Before Tournament

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otP4K_0gbhDakI00

Iran, the U.S. men’s national team’s final group stage opponent at the World Cup, has fired manager Dragan Skočić, per the country’s official state media.

The move comes just four months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, where Iran will share a tough group with the U.S., England and Wales. All three group opponents are situated in the top 23 of the latest FIFA world rankings.

No team recorded more points in Asian World Cup qualifying than Skočić-led Iran’s 25 after it went 8–1–1 in 10 World Cup qualifiers. Its only loss in qualifying came against South Korea, which also qualified for the World Cup.

The Croatian had spent seven years coaching in Iran’s domestic league before replacing Marc Wilmots as Iranian manager in 2020. Skočić won 15 of his 18 matches while his last game in charge was a 2–1 friendly loss to Algeria on June 12.

The team’s last major tournament was in 2019 at the AFC Asian Cup, where it was eliminated by Japan in the semifinals.

The fall tournament will be the country’s third straight appearance at the World Cup. In 2018 in Russia, Iran finished third in its group on four points while securing a surprise draw with then-European champion Portugal.

Iran will kick off its World Cup against England on Nov. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

How Can Cash-Strapped Barcelona Afford Its Summer Spending Spree?

Despite all of the big buys and decisions over the last month, it’s largely been a summer so far of transfers that haven’t quite happened yet, of players being strongly linked with clubs, of terms being agreed on and then … a delay. There’s always some of that, of course, but this summer the major problem is Barcelona and the incredibly complicated state of the club’s finances.
SOCCER
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dragan Skočić
Person
Marc Wilmots
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy