HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 14, the Hopewell Police Department arrested a man suspected to be connected to an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven. Officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. on July 12 for a reported armed robbery. A man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO