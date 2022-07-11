McClung puts on 22-point show with Warriors in Summer League game

( WJHL ) – Gate City native Mac McClung wasted no time making a statement at his latest NBA home.

The Golden State Warriors announced in early July that they had added McClung to the team’s Summer League Roster after acquiring him from the Lakers.

Wearing the number 55, McClung dropped 22 points against the San Antonia Spurs on Sunday. In addition, he racked up six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

McClung was the second-highest scorer for the Warriors in Sunday’s game and boasted the highest number of both steals and assists. According to NBA statistics , McClung also saw the most minutes in Sunday’s game from the Warriors’ Summer League Roster.

The Warriors went on to top the Spurs 86-85.

The 6’2″ guard spent time in the NBA under short-term contracts with the Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. McClung entered the NBA after playing for Texas Tech.

The Warriors’ next Summer League game is set for Tuesday, July 12 against the Boston Celtics. The game will air on ESPN.

You can see the full Warriors Summer League schedule and roster by clicking here .

