Now Westworld has used a Metallica song on its soundtrack

You might have heard that Metallica ’s Master Of Puppets featured on the soundtrack of the final episode of the lastest season of Stranger Things , turning this little-known metal band into the hottest thing since, well, Kate Bush was on it a couple of weeks earlier.

It seems like the TV/Metallica love-in isn't going away just yet. The latest episode of increasingly baffling sci-fi series Westworld features an epic orchestral cover of Enter Sandman , arranged by composer Ramin Djawadi, who is also behind similar covers of songs by Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana that have appeared in the show.

We have to confess that we bailed on Westworld a while ago, just because the plot got way to complicated. But this stirring version of Sandman – which wouldn’t have sounded out of place on the S&M2 album - has got us curious to check it out again.

The wave of interest sparked by Master Of Puppets ’ appearance in Stranger Things has been off the scale, with the original song itself streamed more than 17 million times on Spotify alone since the episode aired.

Metallica themselves have leaned into the use of their music on TV shows, filming their own play-along duet with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson.

Check out the Westworld version of Enter Sandman below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.