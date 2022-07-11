ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Now Westworld has used a Metallica song on its soundtrack

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

You might have heard that Metallica ’s Master Of Puppets featured on the soundtrack of the final episode of the lastest season of Stranger Things , turning this little-known metal band into the hottest thing since, well, Kate Bush was on it a couple of weeks earlier.

It seems like the TV/Metallica love-in isn't going away just yet. The latest episode of increasingly baffling sci-fi series Westworld features an epic orchestral cover of Enter Sandman , arranged by composer Ramin Djawadi, who is also behind similar covers of songs by Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana that have appeared in the show.

We have to confess that we bailed on Westworld a while ago, just because the plot got way to complicated. But this stirring version of Sandman – which wouldn’t have sounded out of place on the S&M2 album - has got us curious to check it out again.

The wave of interest sparked by Master Of Puppets ’ appearance in Stranger Things has been off the scale, with the original song itself streamed more than 17 million times on Spotify alone since the episode aired.

Metallica themselves have leaned into the use of their music on TV shows, filming their own play-along duet with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson.

Check out the Westworld version of Enter Sandman below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramin Djawadi
Person
Kate Bush
Guitar World Magazine

Alice Cooper reenlists former lead guitarist Kane Roberts for fall tour

Roberts’ return comes after Cooper’s former resident shred star Nita Strauss announced her departure from the lineup earlier this week. Alice Cooper has announced that his former guitarist Kane Roberts will be returning to his band lineup this year to complete his 2022 fall tour dates. The news...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns N Roses#Future Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Enters Billboard Songs Chart for First Time After Stranger Things Placement

Metallica are the latest beneficiaries of the Stranger Things bump. The band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” has reached No. 40 the Billboard Hot 100, scaling the singles chart for first time since its release 36 years ago. The title track from their third studio album was recently featured in the season finale of Stranger Things’ fourth season. In one scene, metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) delivers the song’s shredding guitar solo while in the Upside Down.
MUSIC
Louder

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator charged for allegedly attempting to sell stolen Hotel California lyrics

Three men, including a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, have been charged with possessing handwritten lyrics stolen from Eagles' Don Henley. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi has been suspended from his position after being charged, along with two other men, of possessing handwritten lyrics and notes allegedly stolen from Eagles' co-founder Don Henley in the 1970s.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
910
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy