PSA: Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale Event Is Finally Live Just in Time for Back to School Season

By Thomas Price
 4 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock

Just in time for Back to School season, Best Buy just launched its highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale Event. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down to Black Friday-level prices, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.

Best Buy is also dropping prices on top-of-the-line TVs by up to $400. The Anniversary Sales Event runs from August 5 to August 14, so make sure to check out all the best deals on the site before stock sells out and prices go back up. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals to shop on Best Buy this week.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

