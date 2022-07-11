ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Protein powder recall: It already made someone sick, so check your supply now

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Protein powder consumers should be aware of a brand new recall that involves two batches of Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer from Natreve. Containers from two lots include a milk-based ingredient that doesn’t appear on the list of ingredients.

This protein powder is a health risk for people who suffer from milk allergies or other milk-related issues. The company already received one report of illness from someone who consumed the protein powder.

Natreve protein powder recall

Natreve issued a recall for lot numbers 46359 and 46360 of the protein powder. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release at this link.

The company says it sold the product in the recall online and in retail stores. The protein powder containing undeclared milk was available only in the US.

Buyers should look for the following identifiers on their Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae supply:

  • Lot# 46359, Best Before Date: 2/2025
  • 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003
  • Lot# 46360, Best Before Date: 2/2025
  • 18 servings, 1.47lbs/23.53oz (667g), UPC 628831110073
  • 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003

Customers can find the lot codes on the bottom of the protein powder tubs.

Natreve explains that the recall follows an investigation triggered after someone got sick. The company found a production process error for the two lots above. It turns out that a whey flavoring ingredient was used in the blend for the Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor.

As a result, trace amounts of whey can be found in the lots above. Whey comes from milk and may trigger allergic reactions. People who are sensitive to dairy might also experience other adverse effects.

Natreve Protein Powder recall: Packaging example. Image source: Natreve via FDA

Milk allergies and other issues

Milk allergy is a condition that can lead to life-threatening side effects in some people. That’s why buyers who are allergic to milk would avoid any product containing traces of milk.

Symptoms can appear within minutes of ingesting a product that contains milk. The Natreve protein powder that’s part of the recall might trigger such reactions. People may experience hives; wheezing; itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; coughing or shortness of breath; and vomiting.

Other allergic reactions might take more time to appear. These include loose stool or diarrhea that might contain blood, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies.

People who suffer from severe milk allergies can develop anaphylaxis, a condition that can be fatal. Symptoms include the severe constriction of the airways, which blocks breathing. People can also experience facial flushing, itching, and shock with a marked drop in blood pressure.

People who suffer from less severe milk intolerance will develop mostly digestive symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, bloating, and gas.

Natreve Protein Powder recall: Packaging example. Image source: Natreve via FDA

What you should do

Natreve urges people who are allergic or highly sensitive to dairy to discard any protein powder product from the recalled lots. People who do not suffer from milk-related health issues can still consume the products.

You should consult a doctor if you’ve experienced health issues after eating the protein powder in the recall.

On top of that, there’s another issue that some buyers might care about. Natreve sells this protein powder as a vegan product. People who do not want to consume milk whatsoever will probably want to avoid the lots in the recall, regardless of their health conditions.

Natreve will offer refunds at the point of sale, as long as customers bring in the affected tubs so stores can validate the lot codes.

Finally, you should check out the full recall announcement at this link. It includes contact information for Natreve, in case you need to reach out to the company.

