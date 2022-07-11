Google Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 5A With 5G: All the Biggest Differences

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. I've been a fan of AirPods since I got my hands on the first-generation wireless earbuds. I vividly remember using stock trackers and online alert systems to be notified when they came back in stock, and then I drove two hours to pick them up. It started with the originals, then I upgraded to the AirPods 2, then the AirPods Pro, and even tried (but didn't really like) the AirPods 3. Amid all that I've tried other headphones, mainly for work purposes but also sometimes to see if they'd work better for me, and the only ones I find myself regularly using are the Shokz bone conduction ones when I am out running or walking in places where I want to be able to better hear my surroundings.

