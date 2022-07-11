ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kris Letang With the Penguins for Life

By Nicholas Brlansky,Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ej4IT_0gbhAqjJ00

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a busy weekend signing Kris Letang and selecting five prospects at the NHL Draft.

It's the busiest time of the offseason across the NHL, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the thick of the news. Over the weekend, the Penguins selected five players at the NHL Draft in Montreal. They also brought back a pillar of the organization by signing Kris Letang to a six-year contract .

Letang was considered the top priority by the Penguins this off-season, and a deal seemed imminent heading into the weekend. With Letang under contract, the Penguins shift their focus to yet another busy week, including the Restricted Free Agent qualifying deadline and the opening of free agency.

Meanwhile, the newest Penguins have traveled to Pittsburgh for the Penguins prospect development camp this week. The busy season is just beginning, and the Penguins have plenty of decisions to make.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Maple Leafs in Talks for Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray

Penguins Restricted Free Agents Due Qualifying Offers

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins to a one-year contract worth $775k. Making his debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2009, Tokarski has bounced between the NHL and the AHL for the past 13 seasons and will slot in as the Penguin's third-string goaltender next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
AllSteelers

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Pittsburgh Brands

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went to Michigan to find their new stadium name, but a connection to the team and the ability to grow made that deal feel right at home. When the Steelers announced their new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based brokerage firm, reaction quickly jumped at the fact that the team went outside of the city. Team president Art Rooney II, however, said the point of emphasis was finding a valuable suitor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Malkin's Contract, Penguins Goalies, Owen Pickering and More!

On the first episode of 'Penguins Lunch' Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies joined the show to discuss the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent transactions. The Penguins signed two depth pieces, Xavier Ouellet and Dustin Tokarski, to one-year deals following the opening of free agency. Both are expected to start the season with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and will be used in case of injuries to the main roster next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Penguins For Life#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Restricted Free Agent
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
798
Followers
254
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy