Brett Eldredge Has Wise Words Of Advice For Anyone Wondering 'What If'

Brett Eldredge shared a thoughtful word of advice (and a soulful acoustic rendition) as he marked the anniversary of one of his albums. Sunday Drive debuted in July 2020, and the 12-track collection is one that served as a milestone for Eldredge. He wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday evening (July 10):

“My album SUNDAY DRIVE was released 2 years ago today!!! This album really changed my life in a lot of ways and helped me find the confidence to go deeper in my personal and musical journey…if you are ever wondering ‘what if’ ‘what if I made the album I really wanted to make, what if I took that job I always wanted to take’ make it, take it…follow your beautiful dreaming heart, life’s short, but the stories last forever:)”

Eldredge’s latest project is Songs About You, which released last month. “I’m so grateful for my journey here. All the tough times, all the craziness, all the highs, all the lows, and I feel like in a lot of ways this record is the first time I’ve heard my full self, and I think when you hear it you’ll see what I’m talking about,” Eldredge said when his latest album debuted. “It’s something really special, and I’ve poured a lot into it.”

