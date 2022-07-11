ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brett Eldredge Has Wise Words Of Advice For Anyone Wondering 'What If'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEpv0_0gbhAaqv00
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge shared a thoughtful word of advice (and a soulful acoustic rendition) as he marked the anniversary of one of his albums. Sunday Drive debuted in July 2020, and the 12-track collection is one that served as a milestone for Eldredge. He wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday evening (July 10):

“My album SUNDAY DRIVE was released 2 years ago today!!! This album really changed my life in a lot of ways and helped me find the confidence to go deeper in my personal and musical journey…if you are ever wondering ‘what if’ ‘what if I made the album I really wanted to make, what if I took that job I always wanted to take’ make it, take it…follow your beautiful dreaming heart, life’s short, but the stories last forever:)”

Eldredge’s latest project is Songs About You, which released last month. “I’m so grateful for my journey here. All the tough times, all the craziness, all the highs, all the lows, and I feel like in a lot of ways this record is the first time I’ve heard my full self, and I think when you hear it you’ll see what I’m talking about,” Eldredge said when his latest album debuted. “It’s something really special, and I’ve poured a lot into it.”

See his upcoming tour dates below. See his Instagram post here:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Eldredge
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy