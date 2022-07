BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shedding light on tough issues is never easy as a parent, nor is sitting down to start that conversation. “What’s interesting is that if you look at the psychological, evidence-based, infants as early as six months start to detect racial difference,” Dr. Sourav Sengupta, a psychiatrist at Oishei Children’s Hospital and UB said.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO