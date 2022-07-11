ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Happy Anniversary? Rockets Still Feel Effects From Russell Westbrook Trade

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdwXS_0gbhA4t200

The current course the Houston Rockets are on has been defined by a singular move that took place three years ago today.

On July 11, 2019, the Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul, two pick swaps and two first-round picks.

The trade came just a little over a year after losing Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals with Paul injuring his hamstring in Game 5 and elevating the team to its peak.

Since then, Paul and Westbrook have been on separate trajectories. Westbrook floundered in Houston, leading to regression, and finds himself as one of the most overpaid players in the league. Meanwhile, Paul made his first Finals appearance in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, leading them to the best record in the league this past season.

For the Rockets, trading for Westbrook was a way to improve the team at the time. Westbrook and James Harden were extremely close, and he was an upgrade over Paul, who struggled in the 2019 playoff run. But in hindsight, the move was the first domino in a long spiral that has found the Rockets in the NBA's basement.

Westbrook requested a trade from the Rockets after one season with the team, and he was dealt to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

Wall was one of the only players who had a contract that could match Westbrook's, and the Rockets are still responsible for paying most of Wall's contract for this upcoming season, despite buying him out earlier this summer.

After committing to a rebuild, the Rockets paid Wall $44,310,840 to not start for the team last season. Wall didn't want to come off the bench, so he was not around for the season.

The trade ultimately was the beginning of the end for the last Rockets contender, and while the team has picked up the pieces quickly and the outlook is promising ... fans wonder if things would be different in a world where this trade from three years ago never happened.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Chris Paul
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Zion Williamson's Summer League Outfit Is Going Viral

Zion Williamson will hope to see future NBA stars when attending Summer League action Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans star showed up to Las Vegas with an outfit commemorating his alma mater. Williamson wore a Duke bucket hat and T-shirt with Mike Krzyzewski's likeness. A prized recruit for the Blue...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Phoenix Suns#The Washington Wizards
Yardbarker

Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team. The Suns were reportedly unwilling...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Inside The Rockets

Rockets Lose: 4 Observations From Summer League

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets sustained an 85-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center. While watching them fall to 2-2 in the tournament, here are four observations following the Rockets' defeat to the Trail...
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
280
Followers
245
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy