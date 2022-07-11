ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Rise of the Gentleminions

By Rachelle Hampton
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru premiered and a bunch of teens showed up to see it dressed up in...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphopnc.com

Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Proud Boys’ New Plan for Power

The Proud Boys started as a loose coalition of men who filtered misogyny and racism through an ironic, “just joking” veneer. But once Donald Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” from the debate stage, it became clear that something more serious was happening. After taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Proud Boys have become even more active in GOP politics, choosing candidates, and even running candidates from their own ranks.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

“One She Will Be Dreading”: Meghan Markle Biography ‘Revenge’ To Be Published Next Week, Detailing ‘War Of The Windsors’

Click here to read the full article. It’s not been a good few days for the Royal Family. In a week the monarchy machine hoped would be dominated by celebrations for the Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday and all-round admiration for her good works, the headlines have been dominated by other events.  First, Thursday saw Deadline’s exclusive that the behind-the-scenes story of Prince Andrew’s disastrous November 2019 interview with the BBC is to be brought to screen, possibly but probably not starring Hugh Grant in the royal role.  Now, this weekend has seen confirmation of the publication next week of a “tell-all...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Gentleminions#Tiktok#Vox
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Worried Friendly Friend”

This week, R. Eric Thomas and Paola de Varona discuss a Prudie letter: “Worried Friendly Friend”. R. Eric Thomas: Hi Paola! This week’s letter writer seems to have a clear sense of where her potential pitfalls may be but perhaps less sense of what she should do to avoid them. What did you think of the issue?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

The Bear’s Finale Twist Left a Tantalizing Question Unanswered

This article contains spoilers for The Bear. In FX’s new culinary drama The Bear, after chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has spent nearly eight full episodes chopping, peeling, “Yes, chef”-ing, and cursing his way through the kitchen of his struggling Chicago sandwich joint, a deus ex machina arrives in the form of canned tomatoes. Carmy has resisted putting spaghetti on the menu all season, even though it had once been one of the restaurant’s biggest moneymakers, but when, encouraged by a note from his late brother, he relents, he learns that the dish was a cash cow in the same way there was “always money in the banana stand” on Arrested Development: There is actual cash hidden in the cans of tomatoes. Viewers watch Carmy and his employees fish tens of thousands of dollars in plastic-wrapped wads of bills out of metal cans that had been sitting around the kitchen.
TV SERIES
Slate

How American Moms Got “Touched Out”

In a caption to a meme about being what parents online call “touched out,” Becca Maberly, who posts on Instagram as @amotherplace, describes the intense fleshiness of parenting: “[My baby’s] small hands clawing at me. His legs kicking me as he writhed in pain and frustration with the wind stuck in his tummy. Every time I put him down, he screamed. His cries were so piercing at times and the sound went straight through me and really hit a nerve. I had no choice but to pick him up again.” And in a popular TikTok video, one woman says motherhood transformed her from “a hugger” who loved physical touch to someone who pushes her husband away. “All day my body belongs to another human being, and at the end of the day I am done being touched,” she says.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Where the Crawdads Sing

There’s a mystery in Where the Crawdads Sing, the new film directed by Olivia Newman, which tells the life story of Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), abandoned from childhood to live alone in the marshlands of North Carolina in the 1950s and ’60s. The movie, like the Delia Owens novel on which it is based, tells Kya’s story via flashbacks as she stands trial for the murder of Chase (Harris Dickinson), a handsome rich-boy stinker with whom she once had a secret romance. If Kya didn’t kill him, then who did?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy