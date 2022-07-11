The Rise of the Gentleminions

This article contains spoilers for The Bear. In FX’s new culinary drama The Bear, after chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has spent nearly eight full episodes chopping, peeling, “Yes, chef”-ing, and cursing his way through the kitchen of his struggling Chicago sandwich joint, a deus ex machina arrives in the form of canned tomatoes. Carmy has resisted putting spaghetti on the menu all season, even though it had once been one of the restaurant’s biggest moneymakers, but when, encouraged by a note from his late brother, he relents, he learns that the dish was a cash cow in the same way there was “always money in the banana stand” on Arrested Development: There is actual cash hidden in the cans of tomatoes. Viewers watch Carmy and his employees fish tens of thousands of dollars in plastic-wrapped wads of bills out of metal cans that had been sitting around the kitchen.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO