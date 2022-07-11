ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

'Someone might come forward': Summer Wells Reward donor wants fund kept alive

By Jeff Bobo Editor
 4 days ago
One contributor to the Summer Wells Reward Fund told the Review last week she will participate in a recently filed lawsuit and ask the Chancellor to keep the reward active.

If that’s not possible, however, the Southern Indiana woman said she’d like to have her $100 contribution awarded to the Awaken Ministry, which has held weekly prayer vigils for Summer since she went missing 13 months ago.

Shortly after Summer’s disappearance the Church Hill Rescue Squad agreed to manage a reward fund that was started to encourage tips that could lead to Summer’s recovery. A bank account was opened and more than $75,000 contributed, although $35,000 of that has since been returned to two contributors in the form of checks for $25,000 and $10,000.

Through its lawsuit the CHRS is asking Chancery Court to remove CHRS’s responsibility and liability from the more than $40,000 remaining in the bank account. The lawsuit also calls upon contributors and anyone else with a claim on the funds to appear in court and make their own case.

The lawsuit also asks that the court run an advertisement in the Review for four consecutive weeks to ensure ample public notice has been given to potential donors and claimants.

After the Review ran an article about the lawsuit last week a woman from Southern Indiana who had contributed $100 to the reward fund contacted the Review with questions about the lawsuit.

She asked that her name be withheld due to concerns about possibly being targeted by YouTube contributors who have exploited Summer’s disappearance, but she agreed to be interviewed using her first initial which is “J”.

“As a donor, I honestly hope that they just leave the reward in place in hopes that someone will eventually come forward,” J said. “I wish we could get the YouTube chaos and all the people who think they’re investigators to stop. I feel like they’re putting a lot of fear into anyone who may possibly come forward with their shenanigans.”

J added, “Personally I would like the reward to stay in place in hopes that someone might come forward, because it looks to me that authorities are saying they think that Summer is still alive. They just don’t know where to begin to look for her. My ultimate hope is that she is alive, and she is OK, and she’s not being harmed. I’d donate whatever I have to bring that baby back home.”

If keeping the reward active isn’t possible, J said she would like her $100 donation to go to Awaken Ministry, which is based in Kingsport.

“They’ve been there every Tuesday evening in their prayer circle for Summer and other missing children,” J said. “I just randomly went to the first prayer vigil, which is when I donated back in October. I drove eight hours to be at that prayer vigil, and I was also at Summer’s birthday celebration in North Carolina. I believe God leads you in certain directions for a reason, and I have formed a friendship with Robin, Joseph, Timmy, and Hayley (from Awaken Ministry).”

J added, “By the end of the night (at the October prayer Vigil in Rogersville) we were all down on our knees and the Holy Spirit was moving through there heavily. It was overwhelming that so many people care about this missing child. Since then I’ve not missed a day of praying that she is safe and will come home safely. A lot of people out there fee that she’s long gone, and she may be, but there’s more people out there who have hope that she will come home.”

J said she will contact the Hawkins County Clerk and Master and join the lawsuit.

Comments / 4

Adam Greer
4d ago

the only ones that need to come forward are summer's parents they are the only ones that know what happened to that girl I live about twenty minutes from where she went missing if you pay attention to all of the interviews the speak of death in every one of them they killed that little girl or don wells sold her for delinquent payment on drugs. those parents do not deserve their kids. they know where she is and they know they killed her even if ol Donnie boy did sell her off he still responsible for her death they will stand before God for what they have done and they will give an account for it. he claims to be a big church goer and that he's a Christian and everything else. he is a joke is what he is. him and his wife.

Reply
10
Jim Brannan
4d ago

we the citizens willmore than likely never know what happened to this precious child

Reply
7
David Sutherland
4d ago

God won’t let this slide esp when it comes to an innocent child

Reply
7
Rogersville, TN
