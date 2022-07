Ida Bowling, 93, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center. She was born in Busy, August 4, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Brock and the late Mollie Melton. She loved going to church, she was a member of the Hazard First Baptist Church, and also while living in Prestonsburg she attended the Trimble Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She loved working with the little kids, as she was known to many as Grandma Ida. She was an avid quilt maker and U.K. basketball fan.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO