Gabriel Davis needs to take a huge step forward in his statistical production in order to truly shine as the No. 2 receiver in a potent Buffalo Bills offense. Last season, Davis had 35 receptions for 549 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, four of them starts, despite playing on only 47.7% of the offensive snaps. A full 29 of those 35 receptions resulted in first downs. For his career, 80% of his catches (56 out of 70) have moved the chains.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO