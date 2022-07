The village of Penacook is six miles up the road from downtown Concord. In nearly all respects, its residents are Concord residents. But in the matter of paying for education, residents face different realities. Concord property owners paid $12.46 in annual local property taxes for every $1,000 of their home’s value in 2021. Penacook property owners, whose students attend a different school district, paid $15.41. For a $400,000 home, the difference between locations is $1,180 per year.

