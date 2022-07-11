Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

Rodri joined Manchester City in 2019 and has gone on to have several successful seasons at the club so far winning at least one trophy in every campaign under Pep Guardiola.

In the season just gone, he made the defensive midfielder spot his own with Fernandinho not getting as many minutes due to his age and also Rodri's incredible form making him arguably Manchester City's best player of the whole campaign.

Rodri celebrating the Premier League win IMAGO / Xinhua

Kalvin Phillips has joined from Leeds United this transfer window with everyone assuming he will provide some back-up and or competition for the Spanish holding midfielder however former Celtic, West Ham and Aston Villa man Frank McAvennie thinks otherwise.

McAvennie who won the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premier Division back in the 1980's for Celtic is surprised that Guardiola bought Phillips believing he will not provide cover for Rodri.

Speaking with football insider he said: "I’m really surprised because I thought Rodri came into a game last season. I thought he was outstanding in that position.

"I can’t see him playing both of them. So maybe that’s why he bought Phillips, maybe Rodri wants to leave, wants a new challenge.

“I could see him going and challenging himself somewhere else. That’s what Phillips would be there for.“

It does look very unlikely that Rodri will be leaving anytime soon though.