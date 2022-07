Community Bank announced that VP, Director of Marketing Dara Penny has been appointed to the American Heart Association’s Syracuse Advisory Board. In this new role, Penny will help drive the organization’s mission for a world of longer, healthier lives through fundraising, advocacy and volunteer efforts. Penny, who has been with Community Bank for 11 years, is a part of Community Bank’s internal activities committee to help plan corporate volunteer and donation efforts to various organizations, including Food Bank CNY, CNY Diaper Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Samaritan Center. She also sits on the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Fund Development Committee.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO