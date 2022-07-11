ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Close To Extending His Contract Until 2025

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2ICx_0gbh7Iel00

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is now reportedly close to extending his contract until 2025. The winger is one of three City players in line for new contracts, after it was reported Phil Foden was set to sign a £200,000-a week deal.

Mahrez is set to sign until 2025, and earn a higher wage than he does on his current deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi1mO_0gbh7Iel00
Riyad Mahrez is set to sign a new deal

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to L'equipe in France, Riyad Mahrez is set to sign a new deal at Manchester City until 2025. The Algerian has been at Manchester City since 2018, and is now set to extend his stay for a further three years.

The news will be music to the ears of City fans, who have already had to watch Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leave the club this summer.

Mahrez was an integral part of City's title winning team last season, finishing as top goal scorer in all competitions. The club have offered him a shorter contract than Rodri and Phil Foden, who are both expected to sign deals until 2027.

Manchester City are not thought to be replacing Sterling or Jesus, so this new contract may be a way of showing Mahrez he's a player they value and need to step up to fill the burden ahead of next season.

