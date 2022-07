John Raymond Sramek (“Sram”), 67, of The Villages, Florida, left this world in peace and in the arms of his wife on June 30, 2022, at their home in The Villages. He was the loving husband of Susan McClodden Sramek. John was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 9, 1955, the eldest son of the late Jim and Jeanne (Ironside) Sramek. He graduated from the University of Iowa and had made his lifelong career as a painter. He was happily married to Susan who was his partner in life for many decades.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO