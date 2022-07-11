ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Who Escaped Max-Security Hospital Is Captured in a Texas Park

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Exactly two weeks after he escaped a maximum-security hospital in Vernon, Texas, police arrested 29-year-old Alexander Ervin on Sunday, ending the hunt for the man who was acquitted of killing his dad in 2013 due to insanity. Ervin’s...

