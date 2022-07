Concept cars come and go, and we tend to forget about a lot of them. Some are weird, others are awesome, and more often than not, very few of the best ones actually reach production. Over the past 10 years, though, you could argue that no automaker has built as many beautiful concept cars as Hyundai. And that string of success continued with the introduction of its two most recent jaw-droppers, the RN22e and the N Vision 74.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO