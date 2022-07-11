ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland Academy of the Arts appoints Michael Benson as new executive director

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD -- The Richland Academy of the Arts (RAA) Board of Directors has selected Dr. Michael Benson, NCTM (Nationally Certified Teacher of Music) as the new Executive Director. The school noted that Benson’s extensive arts background, combined with a deep passion for education and community collaboration, will help to...

Jody Baker

Jody Baker, age 61 of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jody was faithful and strong willed throughout her twenty-five year battle with cancer, and has now been called home in victory by God to join her parents in heaven. She was born August 24, 1960 in Willard, OH to the late Gerald “Buzz” and Margaret “Margie” (Schindley) Karl. Spending her early years in New Washington, OH, she graduated from Buckeye Central High School in 1978. Jody then resided in Willard, OH for the majority of her adult years. She had worked at Home Savings and Loan Bank in Willard for many years alongside her good friend Lisa Smith. Jody loved going on annual family vacations, especially to Siesta Key, Florida. She enjoyed going shopping at T.J. Maxx, having a drink and eating outdoors at all of her favorite restaurants in Ohio and Florida, and going on many “girl’s trip” adventures. She followed, with a passion, all of the Cleveland and Ohio State sports teams like her father “Buzz”. Jody loved watching her kids excel in their high school sports, never missing a game or ceremony. More recently, she attended all of her granddaughter Charlotte’s T-ball games no matter how difficult the long walk to the fields may have been for her. Her ability to find beauty in the small things was unmatched. She loved a nice rainstorm, finding the perfect gift for a loved one or sending a card at every opportunity with a kind message. Above all else, Jody was devoted to her family. She lived to make the lives of those around her, especially her kids and grandkids, as exceptional and stress free as possible. Known to her grandchildren as “Mimi”, she would do anything to make her time with them special. Including, taking them to Claire’s, having their favorite snacks when they visited and of course a little money for their piggy banks. Jody fought to the arrival of her newest grandchild Cooper who was born the day after Father’s Day. Prior to her passing, she was able to spend a special evening with Cooper and the Durbin family in celebration of her daughter Kayla’s birthday.
WILLARD, OH
Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
MANSFIELD, OH
How can Ashland preserve its past as it forges into the future?

ASHLAND — The city of Ashland has been around since its founding in 1846, with roots dating to 1811. As the city forges into the future, with developments such as the Pump House District, and other expansions like Charles River Laboratories, some residents are concerned about retaining the charm of Ashland’s vibrant past.
ASHLAND, OH
Haring Realty welcomes new agent Michelle Swaim

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Michelle Swaim is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. “For the last 10 years,” Michelle recalls, “I have been a nurse. I am used to advocating for people and their families when they are at their most vulnerable state.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Norman Paul Shrewsberry

Norman Paul Shrewsberry, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at his brother’s home in Barberton. He was born May 6, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Esther Fay (Logan) and Paul Ray Shrewsberry. He attended Newhope School and was an honest, reliable, and...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cash Quest brings treasure hunt to Mansfield

MANSFIELD – We see it all the time – characters in beloved movies and TV shows following a map to dig up a jackpot of precious treasure. Have you ever been jealous and wanted to do the same thing?. That opportunity has arrived. On July 30, Cash Quest...
MANSFIELD, OH
ARPA funds allowing for 'generational projects,' Vero tells Mansfield Rotary

MANSFIELD -- It's a routine speech aimed at explaining the normal public finances of Richland County government. But county Commissioner Tony Vero on Tuesday also used his remarks during a Mansfield Rotary Club meeting to hammer home the "generational" opportunities found in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county received...
MANSFIELD, OH
Poetry slam creates safe space for expression

MANSFIELD -- EbaNee Bond smiled, took the microphone and poured out a piece of herself. Her voice swelled like ocean waves – starting softly and crescendoing into powerful declarations. “Words are my art, words are my way to healing,” she read. “Words are my way of breaking through the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Jayland Walker Memorial Begins In Downtown Akron Featured

Friends, family, and community members wishing to pay their respects to Jayland Walker began lining up for his memorial service at the Akron Civic Theater little after 10AM this morning. Viewing hours for the open-casket remembrance last until 1PM, when the funeral will begin. The Walker family is planning a...
AKRON, OH
Thomas "Tom" A. Wilkinson

Thomas "Tom" A. Wilkinson, age 91, died on the anniversary of his mother's birth, Monday, July 11, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield surrounded by his loving family. Born June 21, 1931, to Wanda Urich in Shelby, Tom had been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1950 and served in the Korean War for the U.S. Navy. After over 30 years of employment, Tom retired in 1995 from Shelby Salesbook.
MANSFIELD, OH
Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
$6 million grant awarded to revitalize former KBI plant

SANDUSKY – The Ohio Department of Development has awarded 2509 Hayes LLC, the Erie County Economic Development Corporation and the Erie County Port Authority a $6,017,444 grant for the remediation of the former KBI plant. The grant money comes from the Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program, which is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Museum Adventure Awaits

An amazing adventure awaits at the Crestline Historical Museum with all new displays for 2022! Open July 16 & 17 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., there is something for everyone including railroad, pioneer farming, sports, military, antique toys, and more. Our feature display is of Crestline native and special makeup...
CRESTLINE, OH
Inkcarceration Day One: Nostalgia and probably tinnitus

MANSFIELD -- After setting up my car camp to sleep, and a wild goose chase for the media tent (that happens to be surrounded by geese. So. Many. Geese.), the first day of Inkcarceration 2022 began. I made my trek to the front, preparing to photograph bands I’ve listened to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH

