Today, rain showers are possible (especially near the MI/WI border and in the South-Central U.P). High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO