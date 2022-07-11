ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Local resident speaks at national conference

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Janet Ward of the Chestnut Hill Community received an invitation to speak at the annual conference of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences held recently in Orlando, Florida. AAFCS includes professionals in Culinary Arts (chefs), Family and Consumer Science public school teachers, FCS professors, FCS professors, FCS extension agents, and other FCS related-business occupations.

Ward’s talk, “Food Science Innovations and Trends: From Farm to Fork,” dealt with recent developments or changes in the food industry including the impact of COVID on our food supply, developments in Nanotechnology (tech related to very small, microscopic or sub-microscopic molecules) used in food preparation or storage; and Biotechnology as it relates to food product development, and the advantages and disadvantages of these and GMOs in our food supply. She also briefly addressed developments of alternative protein products, which include lab-grown meats, algae, insects, and vegetable proteins.

While at the conference, Ward was also asked by Goodheart-Willcox Publishing Company to participate in an authors book signing event at G_W booth for her textbook, Principles of Food Science, 5th Edition,© 2022, which is used in the upper high school/lower college level food science, foods and nutrition, and culinary arts programs.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

Community Policy