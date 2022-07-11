Local resident speaks at national conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — Janet Ward of the Chestnut Hill Community received an invitation to speak at the annual conference of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences held recently in Orlando, Florida. AAFCS includes professionals in Culinary Arts (chefs), Family and Consumer Science public school teachers, FCS professors, FCS professors, FCS extension agents, and other FCS related-business occupations.

Ward’s talk, “Food Science Innovations and Trends: From Farm to Fork,” dealt with recent developments or changes in the food industry including the impact of COVID on our food supply, developments in Nanotechnology (tech related to very small, microscopic or sub-microscopic molecules) used in food preparation or storage; and Biotechnology as it relates to food product development, and the advantages and disadvantages of these and GMOs in our food supply. She also briefly addressed developments of alternative protein products, which include lab-grown meats, algae, insects, and vegetable proteins.

While at the conference, Ward was also asked by Goodheart-Willcox Publishing Company to participate in an authors book signing event at G_W booth for her textbook, Principles of Food Science, 5th Edition,© 2022, which is used in the upper high school/lower college level food science, foods and nutrition, and culinary arts programs.