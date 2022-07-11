ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Close, But Not Yet a Superstar

By David Harrison
Commander Country
 4 days ago
There’s no doubt Terry McLaurin is a Washington Commanders fan favorite, and one of the rising stars of the NFL.

But is he a superstar?

No. At least, not yet, according to NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus.

“Only the best and brightest make their way past the velvet rope, and the bylaws of the club include a cruel caveat: The Superstar Club is a zero-sum game,” Hanzus said of his exclusive club. “If one player gains access, another player from the same position must have his privileges revoked.”

Under those criteria, we can see how it would be tough to gain access, and with the NFL’s passing game taking center stage more than ever, there are a lot of very good receivers in the league.

So who made the list over McLaurin?

Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), and D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) remain on the list from the previous edition.

There are four newcomers for 2022 with Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) joining the list while Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) and Julio Jones (free agent) make way for the new names.

And yes, Hanzus acknowledges he’s expanded the group to ten receivers beginning this year.

As for McLaurin he’s, “knocking on the door,” says the NFL analyst.

Who might he push off the list if he makes it in 2023?

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals who Hanzus says he, “will be watching closely once your suspension is up,” could be the weakest link in Washington Commanders’ personal favorite becoming a national superstar.

