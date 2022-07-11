ProMusica chorale, orchestra announces auditions

ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra invites singers and instrumentalists to audition for the group’s 20th anniversary season. Auditions will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St.

Rehearsals will begin later in August, and the in-person concert season will kick off in October.

Music reading ability is required for the Ccorale at intermediate level and above. Playing level must be advanced intermediate and above for the orchestra. Standard orchestral excerpts will be required for the audition.

All auditions are by appointment only. For audition appointments and repertoire requirements, visit pmaz.org and click on the “Audition” tab or contact Patti Graetz, Artistic Director, at pgraetz@pmaz.org or 602-570-4458.