It has been said that the only thing that never changes is change itself. That may be true for the most part, as members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild recently demonstrated when sharing their essays on the subject of changes. The exception, however, according to Scriptures of the Judeo-Christian faith, is the Immutability of God, who is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO