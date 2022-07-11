ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Swimmer contracts brain-eating amoeba after visiting Iowa lake

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gx6dX_0gbh1icn00

A visitor to an Iowa beach is being treated for an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, officials with Iowa’s Department of Public Health said.

Lake of Three Fires beach has been shut down temporarily as a precaution, NBC News reported.

“The closure is a precautionary response to a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri in a Missouri resident with recent potential exposure while swimming at the beach,” Iowa officials said in a news release, according to CNN.

Naegleria fowleri is a “microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba” that can cause primary meningoencephalitis or PAM, CNN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the amoeba can be found in soil and warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It can also be found in unchlorinated pools or ones that are not maintained.

It is rare to be infected by the amoeba. The CDC said that there were 31 infections from 2012 to 2021. First symptoms include a headache, fever, nausea or vomiting about five days after infection. Later symptoms include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations. Death can occur about five days after the severe, later symptoms start.

The CDC is testing the lake to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri, CNN reported.

The person, who hails from Missouri, has been admitted to an intensive care unit in his home state to be treated for the condition, according to health officials there.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Biden to leave Middle East, 988 hotline, Uvalde findings: 5 things to know this weekend

📰 Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz to test your memory. President Joe Biden wraps up his 4-day trip to the Middle East Saturday with meetings in Saudi Arabia — the country he previously vowed to shun because of its human rights abuses. Biden plans to discuss America’s historic role in the region and his approach going forward at a summit of Middle Eastern leaders representing the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, a group known as the GCC+3. He will also meet one-on-one with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Biden is expected to touch on economics, security and human rights issues in his meetings.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
166K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy