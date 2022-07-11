Two arrested in Butler County for drug charges

A massive lawsuit originally tried in Cape Girardeau that awarded millions in compensatory damages to a Missouri peach farmer and ordered two companies to pay $60 million in punitive damages has been ordered a new trial. Bill and Denise Bader, of Campbell, filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Co. — now owned by Bayer — and BASF Corp., over dicamba-related products drifting into their orchards, severely damaging them. Bader Farms won the original suit in 2020 and a federal jury awarded the Baders $15 million in compensatory damages. The jury ordered the two agribusiness giants to pay $250 million in punitive damages, which was later cut to $60 million by a federal judge. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found a federal judge was improperly told to assess the damages to the companies together and a new trial has been ordered to determine the punitive damages separately. The new trial will not affect the amount of compensatory damages awarded to Bader Farms. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO