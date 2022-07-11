ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Two arrested in Butler County for drug charges

 4 days ago

Two Poplar Bluff men were arrested for drug related charges Saturday night in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...

KFVS12

2 deadly crashes reported in Butler County, Mo.

Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4. A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 drivers killed in 2 separate crashes in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Wappapello man dies after crash in Butler County

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A Wappapello man died in a crash Thursday on State Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade, 82, was driving a 1997 GMC Sonoma when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. It happened at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
Kait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man convicted on drug trafficking charge

A Poplar Bluff man is facing a possibility of over six decades in prison following his conviction on multiple charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that 34-year-old Kenny Jackson has been convicted on felony charges of first degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A search warrant was executed by the SEMO Drug Task Force at a Poplar Bluff residence in March of 2016. During the search, officers found over 150 grams of meth and over 40 grams of marijuana as well as three firearms. Jackson was also found in the residence. A Butler County Jury deliberated for fifty-three minutes on Thursday before reaching guilty verdicts on all three counts. Since Jackson was found by Judge Michael Pritchett to be a persistent drug offender as well as a persistent felony offender, he is subject to enhanced ranges of punishment totaling up to sixty-five years. Jackson’s sentencing has been scheduled for September 6th.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. July 13 on Highway O about 7 miles north of Poplar Bluff. Johnathon B. Thurman of Waynesville was northbound...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Texas man wanted in connection with to Southeast Missouri homicide

Authorities in Caruthersville are asking for your assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide investigation. Officials with the Caruthersville Police Department report that 24-year-old Eddie Hunt Jr, of Mesquite, TX, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Wayneasha Carter, of Caruthersville, on June 11th. Carter had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to talk to several subjects on East 13th Street when shots rang out from the side of a residence and struck her. Carter was later pronounced dead at a Hayti hospital. Officials say that information gained during the investigation led to Hunt being identified as the alleged shooter. Hunt is originally from Hayti Heights and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0216.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
waynecojournalbanner.com

Prosecutor Candidate Facing Charges

One of the candidates for Wayne County Prosecutor is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The charges are from Stoddard County, Carter County, and Iron County. Rocky Kingree, 38, of rural Piedmont, has been charged with the three crimes since April. Charges were filed May 18 in Stoddard...
PIEDMONT, MO
KFVS12

Manhunt following deadly shooting in Caruthersville

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety. Parents face rising costs for back-to-school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As students prepare to go back to school, parents...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July fight leads to second-degree murder charge

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Corning man has been charged with second-degree murder after investigators said a fight turned deadly. According to court documents, on July 5 the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted Arkansas State Police to assist in a death investigation. ASP Corporal Tony Hill interviewed four people...
CORNING, AR
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff PD seeking man accused of stealing

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking a man who is wanted on a warrant for Stealing $750 or More. 23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Turner weighs 175 lbs and is 5′8″. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kzimksim.com

New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm suit

A massive lawsuit originally tried in Cape Girardeau that awarded millions in compensatory damages to a Missouri peach farmer and ordered two companies to pay $60 million in punitive damages has been ordered a new trial. Bill and Denise Bader, of Campbell, filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Co. — now owned by Bayer — and BASF Corp., over dicamba-related products drifting into their orchards, severely damaging them. Bader Farms won the original suit in 2020 and a federal jury awarded the Baders $15 million in compensatory damages. The jury ordered the two agribusiness giants to pay $250 million in punitive damages, which was later cut to $60 million by a federal judge. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found a federal judge was improperly told to assess the damages to the companies together and a new trial has been ordered to determine the punitive damages separately. The new trial will not affect the amount of compensatory damages awarded to Bader Farms. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Madrid County couple found dead in home

A popular tourist spot in the Heartland is rebuilding after a devastating fire occurred last year. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. At least two people...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department adds K9

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

Missouri couple charged in connection with missing woman found buried inside barn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- The uncle of a missing 20-year-old woman whose body was found buried inside a barn has been charged with her murder. On May 25, Jessi Wilfong’s mother reported her missing. The next month, on June 15, investigators issued a search warrant at a home and collected evidence that pointed to foul play. Three days later, on June 18, investigators found a "recently dug portion of ground" inside a barn and located Wilfong’s remains.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead. The Paragould Police Department said in a news release the crash happened just before 9 a.m. July 7 on the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, just east of the Highway 358 (Finch Road) intersection.
GREENE COUNTY, AR

