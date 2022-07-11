ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Luxury apartments coming to former Regal Cinemas site

By WJCT News
wjct.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after a longtime Beach Boulevard multiplex came down, a new project is starting to go up. Construction is...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Arkives Premium Vintage Clothing Store Opens off Beach Blvd.

A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tesla to build at Atlantic North in East Arlington

The Tesla Inc. Service Center is cleared for construction in East Arlington, with site-clearing and building permits totaling $9.3 million in job costs. Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. plans a sales, delivery and service center in Atlantic North in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit July 14 for Vision General...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
News4Jax.com

Historic 78-year-old WWII tug boat makes its return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Port Authority Talleyrand Marine Terminal helped bring home a historic World War II tug boat Thursday. The tug boat was donated to the DeLand Historic Trust by private donors. The Trust plans to use it as a national monument in Central Flordia dedicated to the crews and builders of U.S. Army harbor tugs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

LaVilla development; Black Founders Demo Day; saving energy and money during summer; What’s good Wednesday

Reality TV star Capt. Sandy Yawn set her sights on opening a new restaurant on the site of a historic Jacksonville building, but preservationists have concerns. Two years ago, Yawn bought a century-old LaVilla building with plans to transform it into a restaurant, but she found mold, a caved-in roof and huge renovation costs. Yawn planned to demolish the building, but that plan is now on hold. The Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission has ordered a historic review of this structure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regal Cinemas#Beach Blvd#Luxury Apartment#Wjct News#The Florida Times Union
News4Jax.com

Has a potential homebuyer backed out of a contract on you recently?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homebuyers are backing out of their contracts at the highest rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis. The study by the real estate brokerage Redfin reveals that about 15% of all homebuyers nationwide had a case of cold feet for one reason or another in the month of June.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Espresso at home: ‘These are not Mr. Coffee machines’

Jose Parada thinks it’s time more people put espresso machines in their homes. To help make that happen, the 42-year-old owner of Jacksonville Coffee Co., which he founded in 2019, intends to open a retail store and coffee shop this fall in St. Johns Town Center North. Parada said...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

8 Places to Find Terrific Fried Chicken in Jacksonville

Fried chicken is a Southern staple, and in Jacksonville there’s no shortage of restaurants making juicy and crispy fried chicken. In fact, locals will drive across the city to get their hands on their favorite fried chicken and all the fixin's. Many of the places on the list have been around for decades, while some newer joints are popping up in trendy Duval neighborhoods. These are the eight best fried chicken restaurants in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
QSR Web

Longtime McDonald’s franchisee family sells stores

The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scramblers wants to open five area restaurants

Scramblers Director of Franchising Kelly Buerk said the Toledo, Ohio-based company is committed to open five restaurants in the Jacksonville area. The breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its first two Jacksonville locations at 9840 Old Baymeadows Road in Deerwood Village Mall and at 1500 University Blvd W. in Lakewood South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

World's top skateboarders return to Jacksonville

They're back on the First Coast, and this time, they're taking on a full-size arena challenge. For the second time in eight months, leading skateboarders from across the planet are gathering in Jacksonville for the city's latest visit of Street League Skateboarding on Saturday and Sunday as part of the SLS Championship Tour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mashed

McDonald's Just Made A Big Move With Its Florida Restaurants

For six decades, Florida's Casper family built their family fortune by hitching their wagon to McDonald's fast food star. As McDonald's Atlanta-based vice president Jason Clark wrote in an internal memo, "The Casper legacy with McDonald's began in Chicago 64 years ago in a men's clothing store. Ray Kroc and Fritz Casper became fast friends with their love for great clothes, a winning optimism, and a keen eye toward the customer," per Nation's Restaurant News. Fritz Casper would go on to open the first McDonald's in Florida, and by 2018, the Caspers Company was operating 60 restaurants across Tampa and Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
Julie Morgan

Clay County home prices skyrocketed; now prepare for higher taxes

The average sale price of residential properties in Clay County increased in 2021 between 17 and more than 32 percent. Keystone Heights saw the most significant increase at 32.54 percent. Middleburg had the next largest increase in average sale price from $238,000 to more than $286,000. Comparatively, Orange Park home buyers were hit with the lowest increase at 17 percent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy