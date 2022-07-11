Luxury apartments coming to former Regal Cinemas site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular restaurant near St. Johns Town Center is back open after it was shut down for sewage issues. The inspector’s report says wastewater was coming out of the drain in the middle of the cook line in the kitchen at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains.
A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before making weekend plans to dine out, check out this week’s Original Restaurant Report. Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports what inspectors discovered at some of your favorite places to eat. Becker’s first stop was BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at River City Marketplace. State...
The Tesla Inc. Service Center is cleared for construction in East Arlington, with site-clearing and building permits totaling $9.3 million in job costs. Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. plans a sales, delivery and service center in Atlantic North in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit July 14 for Vision General...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is out $58,000 that they paid to an interior designer to outfit their home, but they say they have nothing to show for it. "I was just too trustworthy, and I am upset with myself for being too trustworthy," said Carol Welden. She...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Port Authority Talleyrand Marine Terminal helped bring home a historic World War II tug boat Thursday. The tug boat was donated to the DeLand Historic Trust by private donors. The Trust plans to use it as a national monument in Central Flordia dedicated to the crews and builders of U.S. Army harbor tugs.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cost of rent is forcing some people in our area out of their homes. Shelters across the U.S. are reporting a surge in people looking for help, with wait lists doubling or tripling in recent months, according to a report from The New York Times.
Reality TV star Capt. Sandy Yawn set her sights on opening a new restaurant on the site of a historic Jacksonville building, but preservationists have concerns. Two years ago, Yawn bought a century-old LaVilla building with plans to transform it into a restaurant, but she found mold, a caved-in roof and huge renovation costs. Yawn planned to demolish the building, but that plan is now on hold. The Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission has ordered a historic review of this structure.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homebuyers are backing out of their contracts at the highest rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis. The study by the real estate brokerage Redfin reveals that about 15% of all homebuyers nationwide had a case of cold feet for one reason or another in the month of June.
Jose Parada thinks it’s time more people put espresso machines in their homes. To help make that happen, the 42-year-old owner of Jacksonville Coffee Co., which he founded in 2019, intends to open a retail store and coffee shop this fall in St. Johns Town Center North. Parada said...
Fried chicken is a Southern staple, and in Jacksonville there’s no shortage of restaurants making juicy and crispy fried chicken. In fact, locals will drive across the city to get their hands on their favorite fried chicken and all the fixin's. Many of the places on the list have been around for decades, while some newer joints are popping up in trendy Duval neighborhoods. These are the eight best fried chicken restaurants in Jacksonville.
The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
Scramblers Director of Franchising Kelly Buerk said the Toledo, Ohio-based company is committed to open five restaurants in the Jacksonville area. The breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its first two Jacksonville locations at 9840 Old Baymeadows Road in Deerwood Village Mall and at 1500 University Blvd W. in Lakewood South.
They're back on the First Coast, and this time, they're taking on a full-size arena challenge. For the second time in eight months, leading skateboarders from across the planet are gathering in Jacksonville for the city's latest visit of Street League Skateboarding on Saturday and Sunday as part of the SLS Championship Tour.
For six decades, Florida's Casper family built their family fortune by hitching their wagon to McDonald's fast food star. As McDonald's Atlanta-based vice president Jason Clark wrote in an internal memo, "The Casper legacy with McDonald's began in Chicago 64 years ago in a men's clothing store. Ray Kroc and Fritz Casper became fast friends with their love for great clothes, a winning optimism, and a keen eye toward the customer," per Nation's Restaurant News. Fritz Casper would go on to open the first McDonald's in Florida, and by 2018, the Caspers Company was operating 60 restaurants across Tampa and Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bill Burwell is trying to get to the root of a problem. “They were supposed to grind out the stumps and the roots?” asked Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, ”How’d that work out?” “It didn’t work out at all,” said Burwell.
The average sale price of residential properties in Clay County increased in 2021 between 17 and more than 32 percent. Keystone Heights saw the most significant increase at 32.54 percent. Middleburg had the next largest increase in average sale price from $238,000 to more than $286,000. Comparatively, Orange Park home buyers were hit with the lowest increase at 17 percent.
Done with studies, state water officials are moving ahead with concrete steps on a project to pump water from Clay County’s Black Creek to shrunken lakes around Keystone Heights. The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board on Tuesday approved a $15.9 million contract to build a pump...
Ragucci will stay on for six months as a consultant. Chris Ragucci is on his way out at the Port of Fernandina, opening the possibility of a new era of transparency and cooperation between the port operator and the Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA). Ragucci’s selling Worldwide Terminals to...
