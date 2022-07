MELBOURNE, Fla. - July 14, 2022 - ( ) Officials at Bidi Vapor, LLC, makers of the premium, self-contained, electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) called the BIDI® Stick, announced its continuing support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s authority over ENDS devices using non-tobacco derived or "synthetic" nicotine. With the arrival of a major deadline on July 13, 2022 that will make the continued retail and distribution of all such products illegal, officials at Bidi Vapor hope the FDA will use its powers to properly enforce its new policies. Bidi Vapor does not use synthetic nicotine in any product.

