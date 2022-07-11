ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Donna M. Carpenter

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna M. Carpenter, 87, of Bedford, passed away at 3:30 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 9, 1935, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Marvin W. Rivers and Gertrude (Holmes) Rivers. She married Stanley Carpenter and he...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Obituary: Betty L. (Spaulding) Bartlett

Betty L. (Spaulding) Bartlett, 91, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Born February 26, 1931, in Owensburg, she was the daughter of William A. and Ruth (Lamb) Spaulding. She was a graduate of Needmore High School with the class of 1949. She married Elbert “Bart” Bartlett and he preceded her in death. She had been a secretary at Keach & Grove Agency and an elementary school Aide at Stalker School.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donna Sue Richie

Donna Sue Richie, 67, of Bedford passed away Oct. 30, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1954, and was a 1972 graduate of Bedford High School and was then known as Donna Phipps. Donna was preceded in death by her mother Janet (Jenkins) Eagan, stepfathers Clyde Phipps and Clovis Eagan and one sister; Cathy McFarland.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Richard A. Young

Richard A. Young, 75, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Indianapolis on October 5, 1946, to Charles Henry and Jean (Simon) Young. Richard married Marcia Harder on November 11, 1976, and she survives. Richard was a US Air Force veteran...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Earl Leroy Godsey

Earl Leroy Godsey, 83, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 8, 1939, in Springville, he was the son of Hobert and Edith (Anderson) Godsey. He married Mary Baker in 1960. Earl graduated from Oolitic High School in 1956. He was a US...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Lawrence Co#The Avoca Baptist Church
wbiw.com

Lawrence County 4-H Fair Pig Scramble full of competition

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The annual Lawrence County 4-H Fair Pig Scramble went off with a bang, Wednesday night, as 25 groups competed in wrangling a pig in front of over 100 people. Each team had four contestants attempt to catch the pig within the 45-second limit, and place it...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Registration for the 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic now open

BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Gold Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, is a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford community rallies around Becky’s Place resident

BEDFORD – A member of Becky’s Place staff found Miss Brenda sitting beside a busy road outside a Steak N’ Shake in September 2021. She was in her wheelchair with a couple of bags at her feet and an umbrella for shade. When asked if she needed help, Brenda indicated she was going to see her sister when the plans fell through, and she was stuck in Bedford. She had lost her photo ID and didn’t know what to do. Someone had put her up in a hotel, but she had run out of time and had nowhere to go.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Growing a Garden of Hope at Becky’s Place

BEDFORD – Becky’s Place have started a “Garden of Hope” for their residents, by utilizing a space behind the building with several garden beds for growing fruits, vegetables and flowers. Residents will help to water, weed and care for the garden. Through a generous grant donation...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 12, 2022

Lacie Hoke to Melissa Taylor, both of Jasper. Shannon Gayle Gudio to Myles Lee Hickey, both of Huntingburg. Jerry L. Harden to Janice A. Bieker, both of Celestine. Erin Morgan to Tanner Schmitt, both of Cedar Rapids, IA. Tracy Gale Corlett Tharp to Bradley Brown, both of Jasper. Kendra Egbert...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 15, 2022

5:55 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1300 block of 15th Street. 7:48 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2900 block of Brock Lane. 8:04 a.m. Report of theft in the 1900 block of Plaza Drive. 8:17 a.m. medical emergency in the 4200 block of Smith Drive. 8:47 a.m. Juvenile problem in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Major drug bust sees four individuals arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation into a Lawrence County drug trafficking organization by making multiple arrests on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. ISP troopers and detectives served numerous search...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana teen cancer survivor passes CNA exam, hopes to help other kids beat cancer

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little boy fighting cancer has grown into a young man with dreams to help kids just like him. Aiden Johnson, 18, recently passed his certified nursing assistant exam, otherwise known as a CNA exam. Johnson battled childhood cancer not once, but twice, and passing this test is a big milestone putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of helping other kids beat cancer.
INDIANA STATE

