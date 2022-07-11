Obituary: Donna M. Carpenter

BEDFORD – A member of Becky’s Place staff found Miss Brenda sitting beside a busy road outside a Steak N’ Shake in September 2021. She was in her wheelchair with a couple of bags at her feet and an umbrella for shade. When asked if she needed help, Brenda indicated she was going to see her sister when the plans fell through, and she was stuck in Bedford. She had lost her photo ID and didn’t know what to do. Someone had put her up in a hotel, but she had run out of time and had nowhere to go.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO