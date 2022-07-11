ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fulton grand jury probe of 2020 election conduct zeroes in on Trump’s inner circle

By Stanley Dunlap
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 3 2020, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani visited the Georgia Capitol for a legislative committee meeting that helped fuel election conspiracy theories among many Republican lawmakers and other Trump supporters. ‌The former Trump personal attorney and others alleged massive voter fraud as a reason for legislators to...

www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Hall GOP responds after reporter 'asked to leave' during event

On Saturday, the Hall County Republican Party hosted an event that invitations said was "open to everyone," but for one longtime Georgia radio reporter––this was not the case. "I love talking to voters; I love going to campaign events," 90.1 WABE Politics Reporter Rahul Bali told WDUN's Martha...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Transgender worker sues Georgia Chick-fil-A over firing, alleged homophobic comments

DECATUR, Ga. - A transgender woman is suing a downtown Decatur Chick-fil-A over for allegedly firing her over her gender identity. According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White says in 2021 she was on her first day of training to be director of operations at the Chick-fil-A franchise when she was harassed by another employee making sexual comments.
DECATUR, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'When China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,' | Herschel Walker's approach to climate change stirs conversation

ATLANTA — Remarks made this weekend by Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker are raising some eyebrows, showing how the former football star is unconventional by traditional political standards. Though Walker’s discussion of climate change agreements may raise concerns for his backers, his unorthodox style could also be a...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Jordan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Law#Election Fraud#Fulton Grand Jury#Republican#Democrat
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Pastor John Gray transferred to Atlanta medical center for treatment

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Pastor John Gray has been transferred to Atlanta for treatment after being hospitalized on Sunday for Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery. Spokesperson Anne Torres released the following statement Tuesday night:. "Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Nieman Lab

Seven Georgia news outlets led by people of color get $2 million in funding

Seven nonpartisan news outlets in Georgia, all led by people of color and targeted at Black, Hispanic, or Asian-American audiences, are receiving a combined $2 million from The Pivot Fund — a new venture philanthropy organization, led by Tracie Powell, that aims to invest in news outlets that funders have traditionally ignored.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s been stashed...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy