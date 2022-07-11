ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff PD seeking man accused of stealing

 4 days ago

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking a man who is wanted on a warrant for...

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
Authorities in Caruthersville are asking for your assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide investigation. Officials with the Caruthersville Police Department report that 24-year-old Eddie Hunt Jr, of Mesquite, TX, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Wayneasha Carter, of Caruthersville, on June 11th. Carter had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to talk to several subjects on East 13th Street when shots rang out from the side of a residence and struck her. Carter was later pronounced dead at a Hayti hospital. Officials say that information gained during the investigation led to Hunt being identified as the alleged shooter. Hunt is originally from Hayti Heights and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0216.
Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4. A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon...
An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. The suspect in the Caruthersville homicide has been taken into custody. More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/14. Updated: 11...
A new suicide hotline will be put into place this coming Saturday. An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A man on trial in connection with the shooting death of a...
A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting. Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports that a 16-year-old Charleston boy was charged Friday with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from the July 3rd shooting death of Sh’Tyana Ingram at a gas station in Sikeston. Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and the teen remains in custody at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off...
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A Wappapello man died in a crash Thursday on State Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade, 82, was driving a 1997 GMC Sonoma when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. It happened at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
A Poplar Bluff man is facing a possibility of over six decades in prison following his conviction on multiple charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that 34-year-old Kenny Jackson has been convicted on felony charges of first degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A search warrant was executed by the SEMO Drug Task Force at a Poplar Bluff residence in March of 2016. During the search, officers found over 150 grams of meth and over 40 grams of marijuana as well as three firearms. Jackson was also found in the residence. A Butler County Jury deliberated for fifty-three minutes on Thursday before reaching guilty verdicts on all three counts. Since Jackson was found by Judge Michael Pritchett to be a persistent drug offender as well as a persistent felony offender, he is subject to enhanced ranges of punishment totaling up to sixty-five years. Jackson’s sentencing has been scheduled for September 6th.
A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety. Parents face rising costs for back-to-school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As students prepare to go back to school, parents...
Two Poplar Bluff men were arrested for drug related charges Saturday night in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Dustin Dunn and 26-year-old Philip Dunn were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Philip Dunn had additional charges of failure to drive on the right half of the road and not wearing a seatbelt. They were taken to the Butler County jail on a 24 hour hold and released.
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Corning man has been charged with second-degree murder after investigators said a fight turned deadly. According to court documents, on July 5 the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted Arkansas State Police to assist in a death investigation. ASP Corporal Tony Hill interviewed four people...
One of the candidates for Wayne County Prosecutor is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The charges are from Stoddard County, Carter County, and Iron County. Rocky Kingree, 38, of rural Piedmont, has been charged with the three crimes since April. Charges were filed May 18 in Stoddard...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- The uncle of a missing 20-year-old woman whose body was found buried inside a barn has been charged with her murder. On May 25, Jessi Wilfong’s mother reported her missing. The next month, on June 15, investigators issued a search warrant at a home and collected evidence that pointed to foul play. Three days later, on June 18, investigators found a "recently dug portion of ground" inside a barn and located Wilfong’s remains.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead. The Paragould Police Department said in a news release the crash happened just before 9 a.m. July 7 on the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, just east of the Highway 358 (Finch Road) intersection.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
