Poplar Bluff PD seeking man accused of stealing

Authorities in Caruthersville are asking for your assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide investigation. Officials with the Caruthersville Police Department report that 24-year-old Eddie Hunt Jr, of Mesquite, TX, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Wayneasha Carter, of Caruthersville, on June 11th. Carter had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to talk to several subjects on East 13th Street when shots rang out from the side of a residence and struck her. Carter was later pronounced dead at a Hayti hospital. Officials say that information gained during the investigation led to Hunt being identified as the alleged shooter. Hunt is originally from Hayti Heights and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-0216.
