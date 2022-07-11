Poplar Bluff PD seeking man accused of stealing

A Poplar Bluff man is facing a possibility of over six decades in prison following his conviction on multiple charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that 34-year-old Kenny Jackson has been convicted on felony charges of first degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A search warrant was executed by the SEMO Drug Task Force at a Poplar Bluff residence in March of 2016. During the search, officers found over 150 grams of meth and over 40 grams of marijuana as well as three firearms. Jackson was also found in the residence. A Butler County Jury deliberated for fifty-three minutes on Thursday before reaching guilty verdicts on all three counts. Since Jackson was found by Judge Michael Pritchett to be a persistent drug offender as well as a persistent felony offender, he is subject to enhanced ranges of punishment totaling up to sixty-five years. Jackson’s sentencing has been scheduled for September 6th.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO