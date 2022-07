Pete Rock was among the many showing their support for Conway The Machine after he accused Funk Flex and other New York City radio DJs for intentionally not playing his music. On Tuesday (July 12), the legendary producer shared a post of Conway’s video and wrote in the caption, “Get his foot off of NYC radio. It’s like they wanted real hip hop suppressed so that other music wins. All music wins but to stifle real ones carrying torch is a crime.”

