GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports of the invasive alewife fish washing up onto shores throughout West Michigan have continued despite attempts to control the population. The invasive species to Lake Michigan have been reported along several beaches in northern and west-central Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said this is likely the biggest die-off since 2010 and is due to changing weather patterns.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO