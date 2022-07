No matter the color of our skin or the amount of money we make, we all deserve a future where our communities can thrive, where our children are healthy, and where the land, air, and water we depend on are clean, safe, and beautiful. Unfortunately, Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement to pursue a regional hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, a move backed by the fossil fuel industries that put us in the mess we’re currently in, stands in the way of that future.

