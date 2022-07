South Africa will look to introduce a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, said Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). "Our view has changed and we now regard it [cryptocurrency] as a financial asset and we hope to regulate it as a financial asset," he said at a PSG Think Big webinar. "There has been a lot of money that has flowed in, and there is a need to regulate it and bring it into the mainstream."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO