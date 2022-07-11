ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

Henry Co. woman killed in shooting, boyfriend charged

By Allison Polk
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VB3v_0gbgwa4E00

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — County road 57 in Henry County was a crime scene early Sunday morning after Abbeville woman, Barbara Williamson Shaw was found dead after being shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Jamie Whitehead, was then arrested and charged with murder.

According to the Henry County Sheriff, Whitehead was intoxicated when he fled to nearby neighbors after the shooting, and confessed that he shot Shaw.

An old neighbor and friend, Lindsey Farmer, says she had seen Jamie Whitehead act violently toward Shaw in the past.

“We would sit outside and just listen,” Farmer said. “There was really nothing we can do until we started seeing him physically beat her. There was one time there was a gun involved so we would call the police every time to help her.”

Abbeville woman dead after an early morning shooting

Farmer says in the few months she spent living next to the couple, she called the police at least 15 times, every time a domestic violence issue.

She even testified against him in court after she says she saw Whitehead pull a gun out on Shaw in the past. She says she tried everything she could to help the situation.

“She was just as sweet as she can be,” Farmer said. “She never bothered anybody. She would always say if I’m bothering y’all just let me know and stuff like that. But we would always listen. Other than that it was just a really really toxic relationship. A really bad physically toxic relationship.”

Despite the environment she was living in, Farmer says Shaw was always willing to help those around her.

“She was there for you if you needed her,” Farmer said. “Of course, she was limited to what she could do because she was always being watched. She was just really nice. She’s in a better place. It’s sad to say that but she is in a better place.”

Whitehead is now in the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Dothan Police Chief William Benny held a brief press conference on Friday, quickly detailing arrests made in the case, including an additional two arrests made in Florida. READ MORE HERE. Police have apprehended two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man found along a...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - More than two years after a deadly Elba shooting police have charged a man with murder. The suspect is identified by multiple law enforcement sources as Juron Weldon, currently in the Geneva County Jail on unrelated charges. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley also confirmed the charge...
ELBA, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, AL
City
Abbeville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Abbeville, AL
Crime & Safety
Henry County, AL
Crime & Safety
wdhn.com

Victim identified in Dothan murder: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have given new details on the murder victim found in downtown Dothan. The victim, Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson, 34, of Ashford, was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police. Police say Johnson was likely shot once in the torso and killed in the location his body was found.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two men found dead in Blakely; no foul play suspected

BLAKELY. Ga. (WDHN) — Two men have been found dead in the yard of a home in Blakely. Blakely police said on Wednesday, around 8:30 pm, emergency responders found the bodies of two men in the yard of a home on North Avenue. Dewayne Wimberly, 50, of Blakely, and...
BLAKELY, GA
WRBL News 3

Life sentence reversed for 1981 Dothan murder suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man convicted of the 1981 murder of a gas station clerk has had his conviction reversed. More News from WRBL Nathaniel Dennis, of Dothan, was arrested in 2012 and charged with capital murder for shooting Earnest Russell Douglas during a robbery of a gas station on 3000 Block […]
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Man arrested in Miller Co. April homicide also charged in Blakey shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WALB) - The Colquitt Police Department says a man is now facing charges in a fatal April shooting at the Black Mayhaw Festival. According to police, 24-year-old Christian Gray is the suspect in Antrayves Benton’s homicide. It happened on MLK Street on April 16, and between 300 and 400 people were at the festival when shots were fired, the GBI says.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#County Road#Violent Crime#Henry Co#The Henry County Sheriff
CBS 42

Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

The video above shows the shooting suspect Benjamin Nowell being escorted into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. (Video Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News) NEW DETAILS: HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman denied appeal after stabbing death of her boyfriend

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Cedricka Thornton was sentenced to 50 years in prison in January of 2020 for stabbing and killing her boyfriend Devontay Davis. In her appeal, Thornton argued that her conviction and sentence must be reversed and that she is entitled to a new trial because the circuit court judge refused to instruct the jury on self-defense, which she had claimed was the reason she stabbed Davis with scissors.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New information in the Abbeville shooting; domestic dispute the cause

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the past week, law enforcement has responded to several domestic violence-related crimes, two of which resulted in murder. In Houston County, Brittany Phillips, and murder suspect, Benjamin Nowell, dated for 14 months. Friends of Phillips said when she broke up with him, that’s when he wouldn’t leave her alone. On Thursday morning, he became a suspect in the murder of Phillips, after a manhunt lasted almost 11 and half hours.
ABBEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

Dale Co. road re-opened after accident

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A roadway is re-opened following a single-vehicle car crash involving a commercial vehicle in Dale County. Shortly before 4 o’clock on Friday afternoon a tractor-trailer overturned in the roadway of Alabama 27 and Dale County 67, in Echo. The roadway was closed to...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wfxl.com

Blakely man arrested for Black Mayhaw Festival murder

A Blakely man has been arrested for an April 16 murder in Miller County. Back in April Antrayves Benton aka Tooney was shot and killed at the Black Mayhaw Festival in Colquitt. According to the GBI, there were between 300 and 400 people in attendance at the time of the incident.
BLAKELY, GA
WSFA

Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Sunday morning murder in Henry County has been identified as 50-year-old Barbara Williamson Shaw of Abbeville. Shaw was found shot in the head around 12:30AM Sunday morning on County Road 57 near Abbeville. Both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Police provide burial for abandoned resident’s remains

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan resident who passed away in June 2004 finally found his final resting place after having his remains abandoned. After his passing, Hubert Gerald Finley, Sr. was cremated, with his remains given to family who resided in Dothan at the time. Unfortunately, his remains were...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Shooting at Houston Co. trailer park, investigation begins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — No injuries have been reported after a Monday night shooting at a Houston County trailer park. The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Mobile Home Park in Rehobeth, according to police. Residents of the trailer park say four homes were hit. Details are limited...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva. Geneva police, fire, and rescue found his vehicle near Highway 27 North and Highway 52, between Choctawhatchee River and Double Bridges Creek. First responders pinged the driver’s phone to determine his location.
GENEVA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy