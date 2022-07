During the mid-20th century, the Holland House restaurant, located at 1473 Warwick Avenue, was the scene of memories for hundreds of Rhode Islanders. During the 1930s, the establishment had been owned by Edmund Dreyfus and was known as Dreyfus Frog Farm Restaurant. Dreyfus advertised that his place offered “no music, no dancing”, just a “quiet atmosphere.” Lunch was priced at 75 cents and dinner at $1 and up. The business was later sold to Tom Trulis, who maintained the name, and then reopened by Leo Holland in 1953 as Holland House.

