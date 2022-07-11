ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IL

Missing Palmyra man found dead

By David C L Bauer
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Authorities have announced that a Macoupin County man whose disappearance prompted a widespread search was found dead...

The Telegraph

Girard man sentenced in school van theft

A Girard man is headed to prison for his role in the January theft of a Northwestern school district van. Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison this week announced that Gregory A. Bolino of Girard was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the theft of a van in Palmyra from the Northwestern Community School District. Judge Joshua A. Meyer delivered the sentence and ordered Bolino to pay $5,800 in restitution to the school district. On Jan. 26, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department received a report that a 2009 Chevrolet van was stolen from the school district. The Investigation Division of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, with assistant from the Illinois Secretary of State Police, were able to recovered the vehicle from a residence in Nilwood where people had scrapped off the van's Northwestern decals and were preparing to cut off parts.
GIRARD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with carjacking

EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton man was charged Thursday with carjacking in an incident earlier that day in East Alton. Stacey T. Samuels, 43, of Alton, was charged July 14 with vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, and domestic battery (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

St. Louis teen missing, last seen in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Cahokia Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a teen girl who has been missing for several days. Aaryonna B. Waters, 13, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Police say Waters is from St. Louis, but had been staying at a relative’s house in the Metro East due to previous runaway incidents.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton couple facing drug charges

An East Alton couple was charged with three Class 1 drug felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Alyssa A. Winson, 33, and Jonathan C. Metz, 39, both of the same address in East Alton, were charged with controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
EAST ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Armed Robbery At Greenville Moto Mart

On Friday, July 15, at approximately 3:31 AM, the Greenville Police Department responded to Moto Mart in Greenville for a reported armed robbery. Upon police arrival, the suspect was no longer on-scene. A Moto Mart employee reported a subject entered the building, approached the register wearing a mask and brandished a knife. The suspect, who obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the scene on foot to the south. No one was injured during the robbery.
GREENVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Edwardsville woman faces drug, weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville woman faces drug, weapon and assault charges after an incident in the parking lot of the Glen Carbon Walmart Monday. Paula M. Duane, 45, of Edwardsville, was charged July 14 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies; retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer, both Class A misdemeanors.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Four felony theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Four felony theft charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Elsie T. Rogers, 39, of Madison, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. According to court documents,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: 1 dead in Assumption crash, 3 hurt

Illinois State Troopers have announced that the driver of the Kia Optima involved in Tuesday’s crash in Assumption has died. The driver was a 16-year-old male from Assumption and was a student at Central A&M High School. There were three passengers in the Optima, all males: a 15-year-old from...
ASSUMPTION, IL
newschannel20.com

Missing Macoupin County man found dead

A Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend was found dead. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Jennings, 46, was last seen Saturday. Jennings was last seen walking away from a home in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111 in Palmyra. A search team found Jennings's...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Building collapse under investigation

ALTON — An investigation continues into a building collapse Saturday in Alton. On Tuesday, two employees of Stutz Excavating Inc. were using a lift to examine the damage to the rear of the building reported to be 619 E. Broadway following a deck collapse on Saturday. The rear wall...
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
FOX 2

Girl remains hospitalized after being shot in head

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot overnight in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Penrose neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The girl was riding in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Community mourns student’s death in car crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — An entire community is reeling after a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning. A car carrying four students at Central A&M High School was involved in a crash on US Route 51 at Leafland Street. The 16-year-old driver was killed and his three passengers, all 14 or 15 years old, were […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
The Telegraph

Five charged with Collinsville retail thefts

EDWARDSVILLE — Five people were charged with separate Collinsville retail theft felonies by Madison County officials on July 13. Ashley N. Buneta, 27, of Collinsville, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to court documents, on June 17 Buneta allegedly took groceries and health and beauty products from the Collinsville Walmart. Bail was set at $15,000.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death in Fenton. Theleman, 81, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Holiday Inn hotel on Bowles Avenue ln 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, 51-year-old Sharon, from her nursing home before taking her there. Officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
wlds.com

Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
