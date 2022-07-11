Missing Palmyra man found dead

A Girard man is headed to prison for his role in the January theft of a Northwestern school district van. Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison this week announced that Gregory A. Bolino of Girard was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the theft of a van in Palmyra from the Northwestern Community School District. Judge Joshua A. Meyer delivered the sentence and ordered Bolino to pay $5,800 in restitution to the school district. On Jan. 26, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department received a report that a 2009 Chevrolet van was stolen from the school district. The Investigation Division of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, with assistant from the Illinois Secretary of State Police, were able to recovered the vehicle from a residence in Nilwood where people had scrapped off the van's Northwestern decals and were preparing to cut off parts.

