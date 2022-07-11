ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

By Tom Conklin
WNAW
WNAW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at...

WNAW

Massachusetts And Connecticut State Police Warn About New Scams

State Police in both Massachusetts and Connecticut are sending out a warning to citizens about a scam that is being perpetrated over the phone by text, involving merchandise sales. In Massachusetts, the scam involves t-shirts... The Massachusetts State Police are warning the general public to be aware of scam text...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: Watertown Police install license plate readers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - After calls from the community, Watertown Police are working to make their neighborhoods safer. Our neighborhood crime tracker shows you how their new technology could help catch criminals. Watertown police have installed several license plate readers throughout the area. They’ll be able to track any car...
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist hurt in crash with school bus in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle Friday morning, police said. The collision occurred on Adriatic Lane near Village Circle, Lt. Antonio Bastos said. Bastos said the motorcyclist suffered a lower-leg injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Litchfield, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck, killed in Rt. 229 crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that shut down Route 229 in Bristol on Thursday morning. Bristol police responded to a serious car crash involving a pedestrian just after 1 a.m. on Middle Street near the Southington border. Once there, officers said they found the pedestrian laying on the road […]
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

State of CT Declares Stage 2 Drought Condition

This is Mayor Dean Esposito with an important message. The State of Connecticut has declared a Stage 2 drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take the following actions to conserve water:. – Discontinue the irrigation of lawns and gardens. – Postpone planting of any...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Brush Fire I-95

2022-07-14@3:30pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Another brush fire on I-95 near exit 39 appears to be causing visibility on the highway. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Meteorologist explains drought impacting Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our latest drought status was updated on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that half of the state is under a moderate drought. Parts of Tolland, Windham, New London, Hartford, and Litchfield County are under a moderate drought, whereas the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. The shoreline has […]
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
CBS New York

Dolphin spotted at Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut. Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 
NORWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Tensions rise as Milford teen charged with homicide appears in court

MILFORD — Judicial marshals had to briefly intervene as a group of James McGrath’s friends confronted the teen charged in his death as he left court on Friday. As Raul Eliah Valle, 16, walked out of state Superior Court in Milford with his family, some of McGrath’s friends began shouting at him because they said he gestured toward them.
MILFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

6 Hamden Cops Sworn In; Hiring Process Critiqued

Six officers were sworn into the Hamden Police Department Friday morning, filling long-open vacancies and diversifying the force — while simultaneously prompting questions about the town’s hiring procedures. Municipal elected officials enthusiastically joined Juan Bayas, Oscar Soler, Taquan Mitchell, Luisangel Valdovinos, Joseph Seagren and Natalie McLaughlin for the...
HAMDEN, CT
