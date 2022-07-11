ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Claire Denis on the Emotional Depth of Both Sides of the Blade

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the director Claire Denis’s latest film, Sara (played by Juliette Binoche) is heading to work one day when she spots her former lover, Francois, on his motorcycle. At first, she panics—then plays it cool. But the old obsession returns, and becomes all-consuming. Denis’s Both Sides of the Blade, which is...

www.wmagazine.com

epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: The Weeknd's Alleged Girlfriend Suffering From Kyphosis & Osteoporosis? Eternals Actress' Ongoing 'War' With Brad Pitt Reportedly Adds To Her Stress

Angelina Jolie is legally single again after a judge ruled that she and her former husband Brad Pitt can go back to being legally single in 2021, before they finalize their divorce settlement – a legal move known as bifurcation that the ex-lovebirds reportedly requested. While the By the Sea stars are focused on what is best for their kids, Angelina and Brad’s custody battle continues.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Allegedly Dating

Who needs Tinder, or even Raya, when you have Anna Wintour to set you up on dates? Apparently, the Vogue editor-in-chief has been watching too much Fiddler on the Roof, as she reportedly played matchmaker to set up Bradley Cooper with Huma Abedin and the pair have now been dating for a few months.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Cargo Pants at the Mall Like a True Millennial

Kim Kardashian went from couture to cargo real quick. Of course, when Kardashian does cargo, it’s with a pair of $1,200 pants from The Attico, not some fatigues from the local army surplus store. On Tuesday, the reality star swapped out her Jean Paul Gaultier stripes and Balenciaga sparkles for some oversized, faded camouflage cargo pants, possibly her way of officially submitting her application for the local Calabasas ROTC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Ana de Armas Fled Los Angeles After Too Much Tabloid Coverage

A year and a half after the tabloid-dream of a relationship between the complicated Hollywood mainstay, Ben Affleck, and newcomer Ana de Armas came to an end, the actress is speaking out about her experience as one half of the couple formerly known as Benana. In a recent interview with Elle, de Armas opened up about the “weird” times during Covid when her daily dog walks with her boyfriend were splashed across Page Six, and seemingly everyone had an opinion on her love life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jak Knight death: Comedian and Bust Down star dies aged 28

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight has died at the age of 28.The star, who played an eccentric stockroom worker in the Peacock comedy Bust Down and co-created the series, died on Thursday night (14 July) in Los Angeles, his family announced. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Bust Down, which Knight co-created with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Chris Redd, followed four badly paid employees at an Indiana casino. The show was praised for its tackling of sensitive topics such as workplace harassment, homelessness and colourism.Knight also worked as a writer on the 2013 Fox animated series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade#Seoul#New York City#Film Star#Denis Binoche
wmagazine.com

Halsey Chops Their Hair (Again) for a Glam ’90s Mullet

Halsey has worn more hairstyles in the past six years than most people will in their lifetime. Yet it’s always a surprise when the singer manages to find a new one that makes them, well, “unrecognizable.” For their latest follicular makeover, the singer decided to revisit the mullet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Mia Isaac Isn’t Afraid to Take a Leap of Faith

Mia Isaac’s most frequently used word is “grateful.” Nothing in the 18-year-old actor’s vocabulary can fully express her appreciation for her life-changing summer—but if words can’t suffice, then actions will. Take, for example, the earnest smile permanently plastered on her face, beaming through the window of our Zoom call. It’s early in the morning for her, as she sits on the floor of a friend’s place in Los Angeles, but any fatigue doesn’t show—only jittery excitement for her two films coming out in a two-week span: the sob-inducing teen dramedy, Don’t Make Me Go, and the ostentatious high-stakes satire, Not Okay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue Stage the Hard Launch of the Summer

Leave it to Miss Americana herself, Lana Del Rey, to make an apparent relationship hard launch in front of a Chicago jail. Photos of the Honeymoon singer coupled up with Jack Donoghue, whom she’s been rumored to be dating throughout the summer, emerged on the later’s Instagram account this week. The revelation surely led to anyone who had an active Tumblr account in the early ‘00s to let out some sort of uncontrollable sound. While he’s not quite a household name like Del Rey, Donoghue is particularly infamous in certain circles as the lead singer of the pioneering witch house band Salem.
CHICAGO, IL
wmagazine.com

Noah Schnapp Makes It Official: Will Is in Love With Mike in Stranger Things

Will, Noah Schnapp’s character on Stranger Things, has never had it easy. Season 1 centered on his abduction, and his appearances in 2 and 3 pretty were pretty much all about the resulting trauma. His struggles in the season that dropped earlier this month are technically less extreme, but because they’re so relatable, Will is at his most pitiful. His closest friends only spend time with their girlfriends. And when he’s forced to move, he simply can’t fit in with his classmates at his new high school—in large part because his sole friend is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who’s relentlessly teased in a manner that can only be described as cruel. And when her boyfriend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) pays them a visit, Will’s dreams of having his best friend back are immediately crushed. Mike is purely there to see Eleven, making Will the definition of a third wheel.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

Issa Rae Heralds the Return of Slime Green

Issa Rae was unmissable at Wednesday premiere of Rap Sh!t, the upcoming HBO Max series that she wrote and executive produced. (The show stars Aida Osman and Kamillion as high school friends who reunite to form a surprisingly successful rap duo.) The 37-year-old actor and producer wore a plunging ruched mini-dress by The Sei, and it wasn’t in just any color: Rae and her stylists, Jason Rembert and Shameelah Hicks, chose to revive the formerly omnipresent hue of slime green. The color all but vanished around the time that Billie Eilish bid adieu to her then signature slime green roots in March of last year, but evidently, the trio has kept it in mind.
CELEBRITIES

