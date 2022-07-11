Claire Denis on the Emotional Depth of Both Sides of the Blade

Will, Noah Schnapp’s character on Stranger Things, has never had it easy. Season 1 centered on his abduction, and his appearances in 2 and 3 pretty were pretty much all about the resulting trauma. His struggles in the season that dropped earlier this month are technically less extreme, but because they’re so relatable, Will is at his most pitiful. His closest friends only spend time with their girlfriends. And when he’s forced to move, he simply can’t fit in with his classmates at his new high school—in large part because his sole friend is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who’s relentlessly teased in a manner that can only be described as cruel. And when her boyfriend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) pays them a visit, Will’s dreams of having his best friend back are immediately crushed. Mike is purely there to see Eleven, making Will the definition of a third wheel.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO