ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Shane Wright says he didn’t stare down Canadiens at draft

By Scott Maxwell
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvZH5_0gbgw1SA00
Shane Wright is given a hat by Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Wright appeared on Blue Jays Central when the Toronto Blue Jays played the Seattle Mariners and cleared the air on the matter.

“Not at all, no,” Wright said. “I was just looking at the cameras in front of me. To be honest, I don’t really remember too much of going up on stage. It was just kind of a whirlwind for me. I wasn’t intentionally trying to stare anyone down, I guess, maybe it looked like that from the video, or whatever it was.”

The incident in question occurred on July 7 when Wright fell to fourth overall at the 2022 draft. Projected to be the top pick, the Montreal Canadiens instead went with winger Juraj Slafkovsky. Wright continued to fall as the New Jersey Devils went with defenseman Simon Nemec and the Arizona Coyotes drafted center Logan Cooley. The Seattle Kraken then selected Wright with the No. 4 pick. Wright then appeared to stare down the Canadiens draft table when shaking NHL commissioner Gary Bettman’s hand on the draft stage, but that that wasn’t the case according to Wright.

Wright is one of eight players granted exceptional status in the CHL, joining the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2019-20 season at age 15. He had 39 goals, 27 assists and 66 points in his rookie season before his second season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2021-22 for his draft year with 32 goals, 62 assists and 94 points in 63 games.

Wright joins a Kraken team that didn’t quite have the debut season they wanted, considering the success of the Vegas Golden Knights just four seasons prior. Wright and 2021 second overall pick Matty Beniers gives the Kraken a strong center duo for the future.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Pistons complete Jalen Duren, Kemba Walker trade

The Knicks and Pistons have officially completed their part of the draft-night trade involving Kemba Walker and No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren, according to a press release from the Knicks. Although the deal was initially reported as a three-team trade involving New York, Detroit, and Charlotte, the Hornets and...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova auditioning for Kings

Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of earning an invitation to training camp, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 31-year-old Australian guard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season but was limited to 13 games because of various injuries, a concussion and an emergency appendectomy. He returned home to play for Melbourne United this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Hoops Rumors

Malik Monk's two-year deal with Kings worth $19.42M in total

Malik Monk‘s two-year deal with the Kings is worth approximately $19.42M in total, with a first-year salary of $9.47M, Hoops Rumors has learned. While Sacramento used most of the mid-level exception to bring Monk aboard, the team still has $1,017,781 left on the MLE, which is the exact value of the rookie minimum salary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Jericho Sims agree to three-year deal

The Knicks will promote big man Jericho Sims to the standard roster, having agreed to terms with him on a new three-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Sims spent the 2021-22 season on a two-way deal. The 58th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Jamal Murray participates in Nuggets' Summer League practice

The Nuggets‘ Summer League practice was enlivened Tuesday by the presence of Jamal Murray, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Murray participated in several drills and took part in some scrimmages. Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said practicing was Murray’s decision and although he wanted to keep playing while the media was present, that idea was vetoed.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Blue Jays Central#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Seattle Mariners#The New Jersey Devils#Chl#The Kingston Frontenacs
Hoops Rumors

Spurs, Gorgui Dieng agree to one-year deal

It is a reunion for Dieng and the Spurs — he signed with San Antonio on the buyout market near the end of the 2020-21 season before joining the Hawks last summer. Terms of the new agreement are not yet known, but Dieng is coming off a one-year, $4M contract and was not a regular part of Atlanta’s rotation in 2021-22, appearing in 44 games and averaging a career-low 8.4 minutes per contest. His 3.5 PPG and 2.8 RPG were also career worsts. In other words, it seems unlikely he’ll get more than the veteran’s minimum from the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe had been under contract for $19.38M in 2022-23, but only $3.9M of that money is fully guaranteed. If the point guard were to remain under contract through July 10, his full salary would become guaranteed, so Portland will officially waive him before that happens. Bledsoe, 32, began the 2021-22...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jody Allen: Trail Blazers not for sale

The Trail Blazers aren’t for sale and no discussions about the potential sale of the team are ongoing, chair Jody Allen said in a statement issued Tuesday by the team. “As chair of both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, my long-term focus is building championship teams that our communities are proud of,” Allen said. “Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the court and field.
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Nets, Edmond Sumner agree to deal

After reaching a contract agreement with T.J. Warren earlier in the day, Brooklyn is set to sign another former Pacer who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link), the Nets and free agent guard Edmond Sumner have agreed to a deal. Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon last September and was sidelined all of last season as he recovered.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Spurs, Pacers, Pistons still have cap room available

While many free agent agreements have been reported since last Thursday evening, few will become official until the NBA’s moratorium period ends this Wednesday. That means the terms that have been reported – and the cap space or cap exceptions teams will use to complete those signings – have not yet been locked in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoops Rumors

Bucks, Serge Ibaka agree to one-year deal

Free-agent big man Serge Ibaka has agreed to re-sign with the Bucks on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Ibaka, 32, was traded from the Clippers to the Bucks at the 2022 trade deadline and appeared in 19 regular-season games for Milwaukee down the stretch, averaging 7.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG with a .519/.351/.800 shooting line in 17.8 MPG. He wasn’t part of the team’s playoff rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

James Harden plans to sign two-year deal with Sixers

According to Charania, Harden intends to sign a two-year deal with Philadelphia that includes a player option for ’23-24. While the exact terms of the agreement aren’t yet known, Charania’s reporting suggests a total value in the neighborhood of $66-68M. When Harden declined his option last week,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers officially sign Lonnie Walker

It’s the fourth free agent deal the Lakers have made official since the start of free agency last week. Minimum-salary contracts, like the ones signed by Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Troy Brown, can become official during the July moratorium, but Walker’s one-year, $6.5M contract is being completed using L.A.’s taxpayer mid-level exception and had to wait until the moratorium lifted.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Bradley Beal has no-trade clause in new contract

Bradley Beal‘s new five-year, maximum-salary contract with the Wizards includes a no-trade clause, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. That will give Beal the right to block any trade during the next several seasons. There are several different scenarios in which a player can earn the right to veto a...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy