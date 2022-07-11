Villanova’s Collin Gillespie Named B-Ball Male Performer of the Year

Collin Gillespie Image via villanova.com.

Villanova University’s men’s basketball guard Collin Gillespie has been voted the 2021-22 Overall Male Performer of the Year by 30 schools that make up the PhillySIDA Academic All-Area program, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Gillespie helped lead the Wildcats to 30 Wins and an NCAA Final Four.

He started his five-year career as a freshman with a national rink in 2017-18 and he ended it this past season as a grad student with a second Final Four run.

The nation’s top point guard, he was the 2021-22 Bob Cousy Award recipient and a third-team All American selection by the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and The Sporting News.

He’s only the sixth player in Big East history to be named Player of the Year twice in men’s basketball.

Gillespie averaged 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2021-22, led the Wildcats with 121 assists, and was second on the team with 39 steals.

Gillespie was also named 2021-22 Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first player in conference history to earn Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the same season.