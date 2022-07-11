ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted For Assaulting Woman On Bike Path In White Plains

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A woman was assaulted while walking along a path in Westchester County. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are warning residents of the attack of a woman on a bike path in Westchester County.

The incident took place in White Plains around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, on the bike path adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway.

During the incident, a woman walking on the bike path was hit in the head from behind by a man who then ran off, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The woman stumbled and then fell partially in the river. She was wearing earbuds at the time and believed that they were ripped off her during the assault, O'Leary said.

"Our officers who responded later recovered the earbuds in the water so apparently they fell off her when she fell into the river," O'Leary said.

The victim described the man as being a medium-skinned Hispanic, wearing a dark-colored shirt and shorts, with dark bushy hair, unshaven, and with a mustache.

The suspect ran away northbound on the bike path.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Westchester County Police at 914-864-7701.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

