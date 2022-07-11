ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos' new ownership group: Former Secretary of State 'will be a great benefit'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondoleezza Rice may not be an NFL head coach, but the former U.S. Secretary of State is now an NFL owner. Sort of. Years after she reportedly drew interest for the Browns' coaching vacancy despite no experience on the sidelines, the 67-year-old has joined the Broncos' ownership group, the team announced...

